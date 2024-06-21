Today marks the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating yoga's impact on health and wellness!
EdexLive Desk
Let's dive into the celebrations at educational institutions across India on the occasion of this iconic event! Inspiring yoga sessions witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff members of each institution... | Stock image
At Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab, students were deeply engaged in a variety of yoga asanas, embodying the spirit of mindfulness and wellness on International Day of Yoga. | LPU
KLH Hyderabad campuses radiated enthusiasm in celebrating International Day of Yoga! The celebration included invigorating yoga sessions and educational segments on the health benefits of yoga. | KLH Hyderabad
Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) celebrated the International Day of Yoga 2024. The event included students, scholars, faculty members, officers, and staff members of CUTN. | CUTIN
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow community came together for an energising celebration of International Day of Yoga! The session raised awareness about the benefits of yoga, fostered cultural understanding, built community spirit and so on. | IIM Lucknow
Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain led Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during a serene yoga session at Malaviya Bhawan. Several participants performed asanas under the guidance of yoga teacher, Dr Yogesh Kumar Bhatt. | BHU