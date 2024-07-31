Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 150 as rescue operation continues
EdexLive Desk
The landslides were triggered by torrential rainfall in the district, and villages such as Meppadi, Mundakkai and Chooralmala were swept away.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Kerala experienced heavy rainfall in the northern and central regions on Monday & Tuesday (July 29 and 30), with Wayanad recording 28 cm rainfall.
The currents from the landslides caused roads leading to the villages to wash away, destroying the houses. Moreover, a bridge connecting two of the villages, and several tea estates located in the district were also destroyed.
The first landslide occurred at 2.00 am on Tuesday, July 30, and two more landslides followed.
According to the Government of Kerala, rescuers moved 8,300 people who survived the landslides into 82 relief camps set up by the state government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and support for the families of the dead and injured, and announced a compensation package of Rs 2 lakh for them.
Kerala is prone to floods and landslides and saw its worst floods in 2018, which took the lives of 500 people.