Paris Olympics 2024: India's Manu Bhaker wins second medal, makes history
EdexLive Desk
Bhaker won the bronze medal in both the 10m air pistol individual and mixed events.
Bhaker, along with Sarabjot Singh beat South Korea by four points to bag the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed event.
With her bronze victory in the 10m air pistol individual event, Bhaker also makes history as the first female shooter to win a medal in the Olympic games.
However, her journey till here was anything but smooth, as she failed to make it to the finals of the 24m air pistol event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as her pistol jammed and she couldn’t fire.
Manu now has her eyes set on the upcoming 25m air pistol event, where she will participate alongside Esha Singh and hopes to score a hattrick.
Sarabjot Singh, before bagging bronze in the 2024 Olympics, won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol team event and silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2022 Asian Games, Hangzhou, China.
With this achievement, the total number of Olympic medals won by India has gone up to 6, as Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh joined the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gagan Narang, and Vijay Kumar.