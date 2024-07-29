No trial, no bail: Prof Hany Babu completes 4 years in prison
EdexLive Desk
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested him under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on July 28, 2020.
Prof Babu was arrested in the “Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon” case, and was denied bail many times
He is one of the 16 anti-caste and human rights activists and academics booked in the case by central agencies
Now known as the “BK-16”, Prof Babu and others stand accused of inciting the violent clashes that took place in Bhima Koregaon village in Maharashtra on January 1, 2018
January 1 marks the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon of 1818, where the Mahar Regiment defeated the army of the Peshwas, who were Brahmins. This is considered a historic day by the Dalit community in India.
The BK-16 are also accused of having ties or being members of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist
The arrested activists include Dr Anand Teltumde, Varavara Rao, Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen, Sudha Bharadwaj, Father Stan Swamy, and others