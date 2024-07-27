"KGP ka tempo high hai!" — Sundar Pichai

The CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google, was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from IIT Kharagpur.
His wife, Anjali Pichai, too, received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Sundar and Anjali Pichai both hold a BTech degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering and Chemical Engineering respectively.
During the event, he said, "Standing with this award in my hands reminds me of the young boy that I was who dreamed to be in the world that I am trying to create with my inventions...
"...IIT Kharagpur holds a special place in my heart as this was the place where I first met my beloved wife, Anjali and had beautiful memories of my second home that I grew up in." | (Credits: iit_kharagpur_|Instagram)
Pichai further said, "I look forward to connecting with IIT KGP manifesting greater technological solutions in partnership with Google".
But the best part... when he said, "KGP ka tempo high hai!"
Pichai also took to Instagram expressing "I will always be thankful for my time there." | (Credits: sundarpichai|Isntagram)
The awards were presented during a special event held in San Francisco.
The award was bestowed on him by Director of IIT Kharagpur, Professor VK Tewari.