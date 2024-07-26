Dear Indians, do not miss out on watching the Paris Olympics 2024. Here's why
EdexLive Desk
BREAK FROM TRADITION: 6,800 athletes to parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for six kilometres.
The parade would end at the Lena Bridge, which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine.
This is France's first Olympic Games in a century.
This is also the first Olympics with nearly equal numbers of men and women, a long time coming since 22 women were first accepted as Olympians 124 years ago.
Here's the Indian team.... Drum Roll!
There are as many as 117 athletes from the contingent in 16 sports disciplines, comprising 70 men and 47 women. They will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals.
Who should you look out for?
India's javelin throw sensation, Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He's a strong contender for another medal in Paris. | (Credits: @neeraj____chopra | Instagram)
Known as India's badminton queen, PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist. Set to get her third this time. | (Credits: @pvsindhu1 | Instagram)
Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will be marking her Olympic debut in Paris in the women’s 50 kg category in boxing | (Credits: @zareennikhat | Instagram)
The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will begin from 11 pm and end at 3 am (IST)
You can view it on Sports 18 channels, or stream for free on Jio Cinema.