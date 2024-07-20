NEET-UG row: BIG highlights from NTA's city & centre-wise results released today
EdexLive Desk
The Supreme Court of India heard a batch of 40 petitions concerning various irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination on Thursday, June 18.
One of the key orders given by the bench was to the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA), directing it to release the full city-wise and centre-wise results of the exam without revealing the personal details of the students
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Narender Hooda, counsel for the petitioners, expressed that the NTA did not declare the entire results of the exam, leaving them handicapped
The importance of obtaining the entire results of NEET UG 2024 is to check whether specific cities or centres showed any aberrations in the results, say the petitioners.
NEET-UG 2024 this year was marred by allegations of paper leaks and several other systemic irregularities
The exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates
Here are details from other states with highest number of top scorers
Several petitions have been filed at the court demanding a re-examination