Bangladesh anti-quota protests: What is happening?
EdexLive Desk
The protests seem to have quickly turned violent on Monday, July 15 and killed at least 11 people so far. Student groups have attacked each other with bricks, machetes and sticks. Police have reportedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets. | Pic: Sourced
The protests began on July 1 after the High Court reinstated the 30% job quota that reserves Civil Service posts for the children of freedom fighters from the country’s 1971 liberation movement. | Pic: AP
Students consider this quota as unfair and demand a merit-based system which is only 44% of the overall seats. | Pic: AP
Students from various universities including Dhaka University, Chittagong University as well as the general public have joined in the protest demanding the abolishment of this quota. | Pic: AP
Introduced in 1972 by the founding father of the country, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the quota was for children and grandchildren of those who fought in the 1971 liberation war. | Pic; AP
Interestingly the liberation war in 1971 was catalysed by the death of five students of Dhaka University in 1952. | Pic: source
Today, July 18, Law Minister Anisul Huq, announced that the government is willing to speak with the protesters — something that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had rejected until now. | Pic: AP