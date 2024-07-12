Is this the beginning of the end of the world? Predictions of Bulgari's Baba Vanga come with a warning
EdexLive Desk
Bulgari's renowned blind mystic, known as Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga was born in 1911 and died in 1996. Blind since childhood, she gained fame during World War II for her alleged ability to foresee events
Reports suggest Baba Vanga predicted catastrophic events in 2025 leading to humanity's downfall. Her vision foresees a devastating conflict in Europe, causing irreparable damage to the continent's population
Besides the downfall of humans in 2025, there are many other alarming visions predicted by Baba Vanga beyond 2025
These visions trigger a warning and at the same time, leave some scope for debates
The visions predict the dire consequences our planet and we will be subjected to
Her past predictions such as the death of Princess Diana and the 9/11 attacks are instances of her alleged accuracy
Many people remain sceptical about these visions due to the absence of verifiable documentation during Vanga's lifetime, reports suggest
While Vanga's prophecies trigger a warning and lead to a debate, it remains to be seen if there is any truth to these mystical predictions