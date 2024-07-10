#RIPCartoonNetwork: Is the iconic animation studio shutting down?
EdexLive Desk
Yesterday, July 9, several users on X posted about old, beloved shows that aired on the network, which were eventually cancelled, with the hashtag, calling that era the “Golden Age of Cartoon Network”.
Users expressed feeling nostalgia for shows like Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd n’ Eddy, Johnny Bravo, Tom & Jerry, Courage the Cowardly Dog, My Gym Partner is a Monkey, and more.
However, Cartoon Network rebuked these claims and denied that they were shutting down.
“With a number of recently announced greenlights, we remain committed to continually investing in innovative content that entertains and inspires our viewers across the globe,” the statement shared to the press.
This begs the question, where did this trend originate? Who started it?
The hashtag was first used by an X account called “Animation Workers Ignited” (@AWorkersIgnited), which advocated for better working conditions, pay, and unionisation of animation workers.
According to the account, animators had been out of work for over a year, because they were laid off after the pandemic.
The account further alleges that all animation studios are on the verge of dying, due to animators and artists being laid off – and more importantly, due to corporate greed.