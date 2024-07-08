NEET UG 2024 hearing: What the Supreme Court said today, July 8, while hearing over 30 petitions on NEET UG irregularities
EdexLive Desk
The petitions were heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra
The bench directed test conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA), to inform when the NEET UG 2024 question paper was leaked
The bench also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit status reports of their investigation in Gujarat and Bihar
During the hearing, CJI Chandrachud tried to understand whether the leak happened on a systemic level, whether the breach impacted the exam, and whether there was a way to discern between genuine candidates and people benefiting from the leak
He further stated that a retest must be ordered if the “sanctity of the exam is lost” and if it becomes difficult to distinguish between beneficiaries and honest candidates
The bench also asked the NTA about the steps it is taking to identify the candidates who benefited from the paper leak