Today, June 4 marks the 122nd death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda
EdexLive Desk
Born Narendranath Dutta in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda is known for introducing “Yoga” and “Vedanta” to the Western world. He is also considered an inspiration and youth icon by many. | Imagr: rkmath.org
His address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893 is considered one of the most iconic speeches in history, bringing attention to India’s rich cultural heritage. | Image: Wikipedia
Here are some of his quotes, that every student needs to know: | Image: vedantasociety.net
“Educate and raise the masses, and thus alone a nation is possible.” | Image: vedantasociety.net
"The greatest sin is to think yourself weak." | Image: vedantasociety.net
“Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the Sun will rise for you.” | Image: vedantasociety.net
“The real life of man consists of knowledge.” | Image: vedantasociety.net
“All the power is within you. You can do anything and everything.” | Image: vedantasociety.net
"Arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached." | Image: Wikipedia