Vijay backs NEET UG exemption for Tamil Nadu: Three highlights from Thalapathy's speech
EdexLive Desk
He was addressing students at an event organised by him to honour rank holders of Classes X and XII today, July 3
Actor-politician Vijay expressed in his speech that there cannot be "one nation, one curriculum".
NEET was also against states' rights as education was moved to the concurrent list in 1975, he remarked wondering how a student who had studied in a state syllabus and the local language could do well in the central test, based on the "NCERT"
Speaking about irregularities, he said, "We have seen some reports of irregularities in NEET. After this, its credibility has gone. We have understood that NEET is no more required."
The permanent solution would be to move education from the Concurrent list to the State list, he said
He added that students in Tamil Nadu, especially the poor, those from backward and very backward classes in the rural areas have been "badly affected" in their pursuit of medical education following the introduction of the NEET.
Assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption to Tamil Nadu have been passed in the state Assembly during the current DMK regime as well as the previous AIADMK government.