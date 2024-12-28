Osamu Suzuki: The man who gave India the people's car — Maruti 800
EdexLive Desk
Osamu Suzuki, the visionary who transformed India’s auto landscape, passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 94. His legacy lives on in every car on Indian roads.
Osamu Suzuki, former Chairman of Suzuki Motor, revolutionised India's automobile industry with the iconic Maruti 800. His bold decision to bet on India when no one else did changed the game forever.
In 1982, Suzuki clinched a last-minute deal with Maruti, beating competitors like Renault and Fiat. He invested a year’s worth of Suzuki Motor’s earnings to bring the Maruti 800 to life in record time by 1983.
Launched in 1983, the Maruti 800 was India’s first affordable car. It was loved for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and dependability, and it became a symbol of aspiration for millions of Indians.
Suzuki modernised industrial practices, introduced Japanese quality processes, and built a robust supplier ecosystem. Gurgaon, Manesar, and Gujarat emerged as auto hubs under his leadership.
Suzuki fostered a culture of equality: Open-plan offices, single canteens, and uniforms for all — executives and factory workers alike. His approach redefined workplace practices in India.
From a struggling company to commanding 40% of India’s car market, Maruti Suzuki became a household name. Suzuki's vision turned India into a booming auto market with millions of car owners.
A Padma Bhushan awardee, Osamu Suzuki has left behind an enduring legacy of innovation, frugality, and transformation. Truly, the man who gave India its "people's car.”