No loss, all gain: Novelist Kiran Desai is back with her new book!
EdexLive Desk
Exciting news for readers: Kiran Desai, acclaimed author of the Booker Prize-winning book, The Inheritance of Loss, is releasing her first novel in nearly 20 years!
Her upcoming work, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny, will be available next year and is all set to captivate readers with its compelling new story.
The novel is a "sweeping tale" of two Indians navigating life in the United States, facing personal and historical forces that shape their journey.
With a mix of humour and romantic drama, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny explores the complex dynamics of love, loneliness, and identity in today’s globalised world.
Desai, in a statement, said, "I think only a novel can get at the raw truth regarding what people are privately thinking and negotiating," offering readers an intimate, profound perspective on modern relationships.
Desai’s debut in 1998 with Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard and her Booker win for The Inheritance of Loss set her apart as a unique voice in contemporary fiction.
Kiran Desai was 35 when she received the Booker, the youngest woman at the time to win the prize.