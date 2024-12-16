Zakir Hussain: The maestro who gave tabla a global stage
EdexLive Desk
The world lost a music legend on December 15, 2024, as Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73. His unparalleled mastery of the tabla transformed him into a global icon, and his legacy will echo through generations.
Born on March 9, 1951, Zakir Hussain was destined for greatness. Trained by his father, Ustad Allah Rakha, a tabla legend himself, he performed his first professional concert at the age of 12 and began touring internationally as a teenager.
A pioneer of cross-cultural collaborations, Zakir introduced the tabla to new audiences through his work with global icons. Bands like Shakti and groundbreaking projects like Planet Drum showcased his ability to fuse Indian classical music with jazz, rock, and world rhythms.
Zakir Hussain’s career was studded with accolades, including five Grammy Awards. His innovative projects, such as the Global Drum Project, won him international acclaim and made him a trendsetter in the world music genre.
Not just a musician, Zakir also left his mark in cinema, composing for films like Vanaprastham and Miss Beatty’s Children. He even appeared on screen, winning hearts with his performances in films like Saaz.
Zakir’s genius was celebrated globally. From India’s Padma awards to international honours like the Kyoto Prize, his contribution to music and culture earned him a place among the greatest artists of all time.
Beyond the spotlight, Zakir was a devoted husband and father and a beloved mentor. His humility, warmth, and dedication to nurturing young talent left an indelible mark on his students and peers alike.
Although Zakir Hussain has departed, his music remains eternal. His journey from tabla maestro to global cultural icon continues to inspire countless souls. The rhythm of his life will forever echo in the hearts of his admirers.