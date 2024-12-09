This news might just compel you to "freeze". See why!
EdexLive Desk
Astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made an exciting discovery: water ice in the massive protoplanetary disk surrounding a young star system, 114-426, located in the Orion Nebula.
Wondering why it's important? It offers fresh insights into how planets and essential materials, like water, form in star systems.
The research team detected a key signature of water ice at a wavelength of three microns — an unmistakable sign of frozen water coating dust grains in the disk.
This discovery reveals the role of water ice in the formation of planets.
By studying systems like 114-426, scientists can trace the origins of water in our solar system and beyond.
Water is not just important for planet formation — it's essential for life as we know it.
The discovery of water ice helps scientists understand the conditions necessary for planets to support life and become potentially habitable. A new Earth on the horizon?