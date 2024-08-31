New reads on the horizon!

Are you a book-lover? Are you wondering which book releases have been lined up for September?
Here is a list of a few book releases that you can look forward to in the near future
The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World by William Dalrymple to be released around September 5, 2024 | (Pic|Bloomsbury)
The book by Dalrymple highlights India's frequently overlooked role as the bustling hub in the heart of ancient Eurasia, from the creation of zero (0) to Buddhism and the largest Hindu temple at Angkor Wat.
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI by Yuval Noah Harari to be released around September 10, 2024 | (Pic|ynharari.com)
Are humans charting a course toward self-destruction? Could we be on the brink of an era marked by technological collapse? Harari explores these questions and offers insights in his book.
An Eye for an Eye by Jeffrey Archer | (Pic|jeffreyarcher.com)
One of the bestselling authors of all time, Archer is again back with a riveting thriller with mysterious deaths and enticing plotlines. To be released around September 24, 2024
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney
The author of the popular book Normal People, Rooney's new book is a story about “grief, love and family” and finding life amidst despair. To be released around September 24, 2024