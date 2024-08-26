What are issues with NEET-PG 2024 results? Here are what top tweets say
EdexLive Desk
students and several other people have raised their voices regarding the difference in the first and second-shift results
Importantly, a few of them have also opined that the application ID does not match the roll number
Netizens have taken to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to raise their concerns
For many, the results were “unexpected”
Several X posts also highlighted that this year’s results were questionable as the students opined that the results of those who appeared for the second shift, were lower than those who appeared for the first shift
Majority are unsatisfied with the normalisation process and lack of transparency