Bharat Bandh Tomorrow, August 21: All you need to know
EdexLive Desk
Tomorrow, a nationwide strike called by Reservation Bachao Sangarsh Samiti is set to take place. Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) groups from Rajasthan have responded to the call in support of the strike. | EdexLive
Reservation Bachao Sangarsh Samiti has called for the strike in protest against the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on SC/ST Reservations. | EdexLive
To recall, the Supreme Court on August 1 ruled that there could be further sub-classification and a creamy layer introduced into the SC/ST reservations | EdexLive
In anticipation of possible unrest, the Rajasthan Police were asked to be on high alert, and implement strict measures to control the law-and-order situation. | EdexLive
In the event of the bandh, the Reservation Bachao Sangarsh Samiti appealed to all business organisations to shut down operations for tomorrow. It is also expected that public transport will not function either. | EdexLive
However, reports also state that essential services like the police, hospitals and medical services, government offices, schools, colleges and banks will remain functional tomorrow. | EdexLive
While SC/ST groups and organisations in Rajasthan have responded to the bandh call, similar groups in the rest of the country have not issued any response to the bandh, nor confirmed their participation. | EdexLive