NEET-PG 2024: Politicians, Medical associations write to Health Minister regarding exam centre woes
EdexLive Desk
The candidates were requested to fill in their preferences for their test cities again during an online window opening from July 19 to July 22
After the release of the list of city centres on July 31, many candidates have flagged that the centres are far away from their residences and native places
"Mandating the candidates to travel long distances on short notice, up to 800-1000 kms in some cases, will surely impose a significant financial and logistical burden on them, especially for the economically weaker sections," said Tharoor
"This ambiguity exacerbates the candidates' plight, making it extremely challenging to secure travel tickets on such short notice," the minister expressed
Unstable and harsh weather conditions in the monsoon have made it extremely difficult for students to book themselves a safer mode of transportation. Not only this, the uncertainty adds to increased stress, said FAIMA
IMA's Junior Doctors Network also wrote to the Health Minister, stating that climatic conditions may not be favourable to the aspirants
The changes in exam centres and schedule have led to hardsips for students, especially people with disabilities (PwD), wrote UDFA
The exam, which is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2024, was originally set to take place on June 23, but was postponed due to alleged breaches in security in the NEET-UG exam