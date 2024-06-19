Nalanda University inauguration: Highlights from PM Modi's speech

EdexLive Desk
Today, Wednesday, June 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Nalanda University campus in Rajgir, Bihar. Here's are the highlights from his speech, as stated in a report by PTI.
The 21st century belongs to Asia
India was looking forward to playing its role in the 21st century, which belongs to Asia, by becoming a developed country by 2047
Harking back to ancient times
Our country, too, enjoyed such a status in the ancient times when seats of learning like Nalanda and Vikramshila were flourishing
PM Modi's mission
It is my mission that India re-emerges as the world's most prominent knowledge centre. To this end, the spirit of innovation is being inculcated into our children from a very early age.
Exposure is happening
More than one crore children are getting exposed to latest technology at Atal Tinkering' labs.
Funds announced
Our government has announced a special fund of Rs 1 lakh crore to give a fillip to research and innovation
The endeavour
It is our endeavour to build, in India, the world's most comprehensive and complete skilling system, and advanced research-oriented higher education system.
Here's looking at you, India
Today, once again, the world is looking at India and its youth. The world wants to move along with this land of Buddha, the mother of democracy
NEP 2020
The National Education Policy has given flight to the dreams of our younger generation. Our universities are collaborating with counterparts abroad. Internationally renowned centres of learning are setting up their campuses in our country