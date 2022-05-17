The Plant Varieties Registry at New Delhi has registered 'Lall Basna Dhan' variety of rice in the name of Behera, a resident of Redhua village under Raghunathpur block.

The variety can be grown in both kharif and rabi seasons, claims the progressive farmer who has been focusing on introducing new fragrant paddy varieties in Jagatsinghpur.

Gardening, she said, was a hobby that she nurtured since her childhood days. She got married immediately after completing her Bachelor's degree in 1997 but did not give up her hobby. Raghunathpur being a rice growing area, her focus shifted to fragrant rice varieties.

With an interest to grow such varieties, she joined Gorekhnath Krushak Mahasangha, a leading farmers' organisation in Redhua, in 2002. Members of this farmers' organisation have been producing high quality paddy seeds and Behera has been an active member.

During her association with Gorekhnath Krushak Mahasangha